In recent days, President Donald Trump has started to openly speculate about what he might do if he loses in 15 days to former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me," Trump told a crowd in Georgia late last week. "Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know."
The following day, he said much the same.
"Running against him, it puts such pressure because I'm running against the worst in the history of presidential — and now if I lose, can you imagine?" Trump said. "If I lose, I will have lost to the worst candidate, the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. If I lose, what do I do? I'd rather run against somebody who's extraordinarily talented, at least, this way I can go and lead my life."
Losing is not something Trump likes to talk about. Or even think about. In his mind, he is on a 74-year winning streak (although, of course, the actual facts of his life tell a different story.)
So why now?
Well, as (almost) always with Trump, it's most likely because he can't help himself. Even if he blusters publicly, Trump sees the polling -- both public and private. He knows, at some level, that he is not the favorite to win and, while paths still exist to 270 electoral votes for him, they are few and far between.
And so, because Trump mostly says whatever enters his mind at that second, he's started to talk about what losing would look like and mean. Because it's on his mind.
Also, because Trump is Trump, he has spent most of Monday knocking down the idea that he might lose.
"This is the single best I have ever been in any campaign," Trump said in a call with campaign staff that a number of reporters gained access to. "Today is the best single day that I've felt on either campaign. We are going to win. I wouldn't have said that three weeks ago."
Overcompensation, anyone???
The Point: Trump is talking more about losing because he is thinking more about losing as the election draws nearer and nearer. The end.
