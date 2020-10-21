In 2016, when nearly everyone in China thought that Hillary Clinton would win the White House, one group in particular was confident of a Donald Trump victory. Back when most goods flowed from China, merchants in the trading hub of Yiwu received four times more orders for Trump than for Clinton merchandise.
This year, just as popular opinion in China is sure that Trump will lose in November, the merchants of Yiwu are back in the spotlight. They report that Trump is beating Joe Biden in orders, but as at least one writer points out, 2020 is not 2016. The trade war means that Americans now order their Trump and Biden stickers and signs from all over the world, making Yiwu a less reliable barometer than last time around.
The Trump years have redefined the US-China relationship from one of strategic competition to one of direct confrontation. Trump's policies mean Chinese students, journalists, and entrepreneurs no longer feel welcome in the US, and his tariffs have hurt China's export-heavy economy. (It's worth noting that many foreigners feel less welcome in China too.)
But in reality, the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people are mostly indifferent to who wins in November.
China still favors a Marxist outlook, and the 2020 American election has confirmed to Chinese that democracy is a circus. Every Chinese I know believes that the United States and China are in a long-term struggle to define the international order, that Trump has initiated a Second Cold War, and that Biden will institutionalize it.
In addition, the Chinese people are too distracted by China's decline to worry about America's.
Only last year it seemed that the party would never end in China, and Chinese had a swagger as the world became their playground. In 2008, Beijing hosted the Olympics, and China's motto became "Amazing China," ("lihaile wodeguo," meaning "China has become great"), something that was chanted on the streets and on social media each time China shot a rocket up into space.
The swagger was hobbled in July 2018 when Chinese vaccines to inoculate children against rabies, and diphtheria and tetanus were discovered to be defective, and people murmured "li haile wodeguo," a pun that transformed the nationalistic slogan into meaning "Greed has destroyed China."
Then coronavirus came to cripple China. Despite mishandling early on, it is now contained, but at the cost of China's economic miracle. By July, 460,000 businesses had to shut their doors. And how is the Chinese government helping its people? It's encouraging them to sell things on the streets.
Yes, China has managed coronavirus better than the United States — and that and the trade war are causing nationalism to surge. Chinese are angered by Trump blaming China for infecting the world and the fact that Chinese scholars studying in the United States are coming under suspicion and scrutiny by US officials.
I have seen how China prizes loyalty and purity, tightening control over what is taught and who teaches in schools. Many of my US-educated Chinese friends are forced to be vocally anti-American and I know many cadres who have decided against sending their child to America for study, fearing it will taint them professionally. Chinese friends who once saw themselves as building bridges and helping to Westernize China now believe that the United States is intent on preventing China's inevitable rise, and so China must reject American influence and achieve self-sufficiency — a perspective that neatly dovetails with that of the Communist Party.
Trump has been bad for US-China business, but a boon for the Chinese Communist Party. By advocating to "Make America Great Again" and repeatedly calling coronavirus the China virus, Trump has enabled Xi Jinping to rally the Chinese people around ethno-nationalism.
In classifying US-based Chinese journalists as state agents, Trump handed China the pretext to expel American journalists. And Trump's tariffs are the perfect excuse to explain a Chinese economy stumbling due to corruption and mismanagement.
A Biden presidency would probably be more strategic at rallying global sentiment to contain China. But this does not mean that China favors either Trump or Biden, who is a known and consistent quantity to the Chinese.
Chinese think that the world is governed by power dynamics, not personalities, and that's why the Second Cold War is the new normal, regardless of who sits in the White House — a world view that is not exclusive to China.
It has been neat to frame the US-China rivalry as the Thucydides' Trap and compare it to that between Britain and Germany before the outbreak of World War I.
But I believe this rivalry is messier, in that both the United States and China seem to be facing a long-term decline. Political polarization in the US is crippling government and the long-term macroeconomic trends in China are even worse, which means leaders on both sides will use fear and loathing as a crutch.
Many around the world saw the two old men squabbling childishly in the first presidential debate as the surest sign of an America in decline. In the coming years, the world may see that debate as the best visual representation of the US-China Cold War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.