KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Even though Missouri has moved to phase 1B in the vaccine rollout, whether you live in Missouri or Kansas in the Kansas City metro area, supply continues to be a problem.
However, some people who are 65 and older are now getting the vaccine in other states. It can be frustrating to hear that family and friends who live in other states have gotten appointments to get a shot, or have already gotten one dose.
Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say it is more complicated than you think.
Population is a factor in distribution, not every state is likely making a serious effort to reach out to rural counties, and Dr. Steven Stites says not all health care workers are considered front line health care workers.
"Many states aren't following the CDC guidelines, Dr. Stites said. "So they've said we're going to do first in line health care workers, but the rest of you, we're going to treat you like patients, so now we're just going to shift and go to people over 65. So they've taken the guidelines from the CDC and just not followed them, and that has been told that that was okay."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.