WEST ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- One of West Asheville's most popular murals is getting a new face.
The Dolly Parton mural on the side of Beauty Parade has been a West Asheville fixture for the past few years. Now, Dolly will be getting a duet partner on the giant-sized wall.
Muralist Gus Cutty is working on the new image.
Salon owner Terra Marshall is not revealing who the new image will be, but she's asking people to post their guesses on Beauty Parade's Facebook page.
"We get at least 10 visitors a day, probably upwards of 50 or 60 during the weekends," Marshall said. "So, the new addition is definitely going to bring probably even more."
Work resumes on the mural in a few days. No target date has been set for when it will be finished.
