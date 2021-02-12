Click here for updates on this story
BOLTON, MA (WCVB) -- A family in Bolton had quite a surprise recently: A wide-eyed barred owl staring back at them from inside their fireplace.
MassWildlife responded to the home after the family reported a barred owl had made its way down their chimney and was sitting in their fireplace.
MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk carefully removed the owl from the fireplace and examined it for injuries before releasing it outside, where it quickly flew off.
MassWildlife said February through May, barred owls across Massachusetts begin laying eggs. The birds are cavity nesters, meaning they typically will select a hollow tree or use the nest of a hawk or squirrel to lay their eggs, experts said. The Bolton owl may have thought the chimney was a potential nesting cavity.
To prevent wild animals like birds, bats, raccoons or squirrels from entering homes, MassWildlife experts suggest placing a metal cap with a screen on the chimney.
