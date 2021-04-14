The White House is expected to name Erika Moritsugu to an Asian American and Pacific Islander liaison position, a source familiar with the decision said Wedesday.
Moritsugu was a vice president at the National Partnership for Women & Families and led the organization's Economic Justice team. She previously was an assistant secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration and has extensive experience on Capitol Hill, including having served as a General Counsel to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat.
CBS was first to report the anticipated announcement.
The decision comes less than a month after the White House committed to naming a senior-level AAPI liaison following pressure from Duckworth and Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, both of whom had threatened to block the Senate confirmations of non-diverse administration nominees.
President Joe Biden will meet on Thursday with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American caucus at the White House. Moritsugu is not expected to attend the meeting.
"I don't expect that person will be attending tomorrow but hopefully we'll have more to share soon," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about the potential naming of a liaison earlier Wednesday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
