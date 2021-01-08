White House counsel Pat Cipollone is considering resigning, a source familiar with his thinking tells CNN. Since the election, he had considered multiple times but has been urged to stay for the good of the country by members of the Senate and the Cabinet.
Despite being at loggerheads with President Donald Trump in recent weeks, he has been influential behind the scenes this week with having the National Guard deployed and encouraging Trump to be more forceful in his statements.
"He's there out of a sense of duty," one source said.
A source close to Cipollone said: "Pat is a true public servant dedicated to the rule of law and his country."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
