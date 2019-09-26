(CNN) -- The whistleblower complaint on President Donald Trump and Ukraine was released Thursday morning, accusing the President of using his power "to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 election.
Click here to read the complaint
White House officials, the whistleblower said, were "deeply disturbed" by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The officials attempted to "lock down" all records of the phone call, especially the word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced by the White House, the complaint states.
The complaint has been at the center of a controversy that has spurred Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. The White House on Wednesday also released a rough transcript of the July 25 call that shows Trump repeatedly pressed Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
White House lawyers asked to remove transcript
The complaint notes White House lawyers were "already in discussion" about "how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials' retelling, that they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain."
White House lawyers also directed officials to remove the transcript of the call from a computer system that stores them for Cabinet-level officials and instead put the transcript in a system for especially sensitive information, the whistleblower alleges.
Rudy Giuliani's role worried State Dept officials
US officials were concerned, the whistleblower said, with Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani's contact with Ukraine. The whistleblower alleges the US officials believed Giuliani was a conduit for messages between the President and officials in Kyiv.
Two US State Department officials had spoken with Giuliani "in an attempt to 'contain the damage' to US national security," the whistleblower writes.
The State Department officials also met with Ukrainian leaders to sort through differing messages they were receiving from US officials versus Giuliani's version of events, the whistleblower wrote.
The complaint also describes how on the day after the Trump's call with the Ukraine leader, State officials met with Ukrainian political figures and provided advice "about how to 'navigate' the demands that the President had made of" Zelensky.
The document was released ahead of scheduled testimony from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.
House Democrats who are now mulling Trump's impeachment are hoping Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint from Congress for weeks. Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.
Lawmakers have been given a redacted, declassified version of the complaint that can be made public.
The complaint is at least in part related to the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump prodded Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Biden. The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of the Ukraine revelations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.