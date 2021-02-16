When the pandemic is over, will your spending change? Share your thoughts

No one can say exactly when, but the pandemic will end. And when it does, the US economy will improve -- even if it looks a little different than it did before Covid struck.
The pandemic has affected a lot of our money habits -- what we buy, how much we save, and what we realize we need or can live without. Some of those new habits may stick around post-pandemic, but others may fall by the wayside as we go back to "normal" life.
Please tell us whether you expect your spending will change -- and if so, how -- when the pandemic is behind us, and we may include your story in an upcoming article.
