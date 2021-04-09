KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The lunch rush is steadily picking up steam at the Westport Flea Market.
Joe Zwillenberg, the owner of the burger joint, said each weekend of March and April has brought more people out to his and other restaurants.
"We're starting to see our normal numbers again," he said.
They haven't changed much about their operation over the past few weeks. They've kept their tables spread out around their spacious storefront, continuing to stress social distancing and mask wearing.
"The 6 ft. distancing doesn't hurt us at all," he said. "It actually made us a better place to come because people knew they could come to the patio or the party room."
Zwillenberg even came up with an idea to encourage fully vaccinated people to return to dining indoors. He said customers who present their vaccination card as proof of their inoculation can get a burger free with the purchase of another burger.
"We're going to do everything we can to make sure you're comfortable in our place," he said. And we'll buy you a burger to do it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.