WESTON, Mo. -- Towns that thrive on summer tourism are welcoming crowds for Memorial Day, after many had to scale back or shut down in 2020.
At the Weston Wine Company, many were starting the weekend early, clinking glasses and munching on hors hors d'oeuvres.
It was a welcome sight for Hannah Magee, the owner of the business.
"I think people are ready to get out again," she said.
Outside, visitors explored the historic downtown on Friday afternoon. Rhonda Bush noted the crowds on her visit from Iowa.
"You can't find a parking spot anywhere," she said. "It looks like they're doing okay."
At the Weston Roastery, Roger Gascoigne's customers sipped coffee and played checkers. Gascoigne also serves on the town's chamber of commerce.
He said tourism in Weston actually picked up during the pandemic, thanks in part to people venturing outdoors to the nearby state park.
He said that, as one of Missouri's top day trip destinations, people seeking out short trips helped the town thrive.
"It's obviously growing," he said. "We've had several new businesses come to town."
The following weekend, June 5, Weston is also hosting a festival honoring Ben Holladay, a prominent businessman who founded the McCormick Distillery in the 1850s.
