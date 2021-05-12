Ransom-hungry hackers who took down Colonial Pipeline may have been after a quick payday, but they also unleashed the latest threat to the on-demand, everything-is-cheap lifestyle Americans are used to by starving several states of the lifeblood of the US economy: gas.
Actions have consequences in an interconnected world. There are butterfly effects and snowball effects. There are supply chain issues, and Americans primed by a pandemic for panic-buying are doing just that. A year ago it was toilet paper as Americans hunkered down. Today it's gas as Americans trying to move around read about a pipeline taken offline.
Action. Reaction. If a single stuck tanker in the Suez Canal can affect worldwide commerce, as happened in the Suez Canal in March, then taking down a major East Coast pipeline is going to reverberate too.
Out of gas. More than 60% of gas stations in North Carolina were out of fuel just before 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com. Close to half in Virginia and Georgia were out. They are tracking the shortage, still contained to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.
Colonial Pipeline is still not completely back up and running, creating a throbbing backup of fuel on the Gulf Coast, shuttering many gas stations from Georgia to Virginia, and driving prices of $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014. The pipeline should be fully flowing this week. Until then, many people will have to limit driving.
Don't panic buy! So of course people do. The US government was begging Americans not to panic-buy or hoard fuel, which, in a country where so many people are skeptical of the government, probably had the opposite effect in portions of the population.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission was posting public service announcements about how to safely buy fuel, which you would not think are necessary.
"Use only containers approved for fuel."
We can debate whether those suggestions are helpful. Most people rolled their eyes, and a few -- like the people who ingested bleach to ward off Covid -- probably went in search of plastic bags.
The gasoline issue should be solved soon, but the panic-buying was "spreading like a bad rash," according to Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service, according to CNN's report.
The panic-buying ends up driving the shortage.
There are bigger targets than a pipeline. Banks. stock exchanges. Writes CNN's Matt Egan: "The nightmare scenario is that a Colonial Pipeline-style ransomware attack disrupts major banks or even financial markets, dealing a blow to the flow of money and confidence in the system. Instead of lines at gas stations, social media would be ablaze with images of broken ATMs or inaccessible brokerage accounts."
Those pieces of US infrastructure, security experts told him, have more robust cyber defenses than Colonial Pipeline. Let's hope so.
Just about everything in the country is getting more expensive. CNN's Anneken Tappe puts the inflation in historical perspective: "Stripping out more volatile food and energy prices, core inflation was 3% in the 12-month period through April, the biggest increase since January 1996. For the month, core prices rose 0.9%, the largest monthly increase in 39 years."
She writes about how coming out of the pandemic is driving demand. Used cars, travel, furniture. It seems like everything.
Note. When I said pirates I was not joking. I wrote about the ransomware attack and the pipeline on Monday and referred to the criminal ransomware hackers as a secret criminal syndicate of nerd pirates. I meant those words to be descriptive, but caught some criticism online from people who said I was being flip, referring to them as pirates. I actually don't think the concept of pirates -- taken literally -- is anything but scary. But I can appreciate the criticism and I have been known to enjoy a pirate movie.
Pirates, I think, are no less miscast in popular media than hackers. Clearly, when a large portion of the country can't buy gas, it's no joke.
