Welcome back to work!

Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN's Work Transformed newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.
Google employees kicked off the first week of the new year with major news: They formed a union.
Unions aren't common in the tech industry. But there's been ongoing friction over how Google has handled business and operational decisions, including its work with the defense sector, plans for a censored search engine in China, and the company's handling of sexual misconduct claims, reports CNN Business' Brian Fung.
"For far too long, thousands of us at Google -- and other subsidiaries of Alphabet, Google's parent company -- have had our workplace concerns dismissed by executives," Parul Koul and Chewy Shaw, leaders of the new union wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times on Monday.
The union launched with more than 200 workers and is open to all employees at Alphabet, including temps and contractors.
In response to the news, Google said it works hard to create "a supportive and rewarding workplace."
"Of course our employees have protected labor rights that we support. But as we've always done, we'll continue engaging directly with all our employees," said Kara Silverstein, director of people operations, in a statement to CNN Business.
Read the editorial here.
Rough start
As if coming back to work isn't hard enough after the holidays.
Workplace communication platform Slack confirmed a service interruption on Monday.
And that left some workers scrambling to find alternatives like Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, Discord or ...email (gasp!) to communicate with their peers.
But don't worry ... it eventually came back.
Looking for those jumper cables...
The job market recovery is stalling out.
Things were improving as millions of jobs started to return over the summer, but the recovery has weakened.
Here's why that's a problem: It took more than five years for the US job market to recover after the end of the Great Recession -- and far fewer jobs were lost during that downturn, reports my colleague Anneken Tappe.
She spoke with economists who agreed that the incoming Biden administration has its work cut out for them. They will need to stimulate job growth and continue to support unemployment aid.
Read more about what the new administration will need to do to jump start the recovery.
WFH tip: Entering the productive zone
We should all pay a little more attention to our workspace, because our setting can affect our mood and efficiency. Here's a tip from Sara Sutton, CEO and founder of FlexJobs:
Prioritize elements in your workspace that support focus and productivity. These can be both functional (such as dual monitors and/or noise canceling headphones) as well as inspirational (maybe a big photo of your favorite outdoor setting or a memento that makes you smile when you look at it). Whatever they are for you, consider them touchstones that help you feel grounded and present... and set yourself up to do your best work!
Who's getting a pay raise in 2021?
Many low-wage workers will see their pay increase this year.
The minimum wage rate increased in 20 states, reports CNN Business' Alicia Wallace. In Minnesota, the increase is 8 cents, to a $10.08 hourly rate for large employers. In New Mexico, the minimum wage rose by $1.50 to $10.50 an hour.
In California, the rate for employers with 26 workers or more will rise to $14 from $13 an hour -- the highest statewide baseline in the US, Wallace reports.
Just a reminder that the federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour.
Check out the full list of the 20 states here.
Unchaining location and pay
At many companies, the local cost of living plays a role in determining employee salaries.
But in a bid to attract and retain workers, some companies are rethinking location-focused pay scales, reports Katherine Bindley at The Wall Street Journal.
For instance, Seattle-based Zillow said it wouldn't adjust pay for employees who relocate, Bindley reported.
And San Francisco-based Reddit made headlines in the fall when it announced it wouldn't reduce compensation for workers who decide to relocate.
Read the full story here.
2021 resolutions
With 2020 over, here's what some some business leaders are pledging for the new year:
Before Covid, I spent 75% of my time on the road meeting with customers and prospects, which took me away from the things I love, like seeing my family and playing golf with friends. The pandemic has forced us to reevaluate our priorities. Our team at WorkForce Software has exceeded our goals this year with everyone working remotely. I realized that I don't have to go back to that crazy travel schedule. I can maintain the balance I found [in 2020] between work, family, and health. Life is too short. Being a successful CEO will remain a top priority, but I have learned that I am a better leader when I am giving the same amount of energy to every part of my life and making sure every moment counts, --Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software
I will focus more on building and strengthening connections. Adapting to remote work can leave business leaders feeling disconnected from their colleagues, teams, and clients which can in turn impact the overall culture or employee experience. I will continue to focus on ways to re-engage, deepen relationships, and dedicate time purely to connect on a personal level with my colleagues, --Rhiannon Staples, CMO of people management platform Hibob
Coffee break
So we all likely have a bad case of wanderlust at the moment.
While travel might not be an option for a while, it can still be fun to take a look at some of the places that are awaiting us when things get back to "normal."
The CNN Travel team found 21 destinations that they describe as "solid-gold vacation hits."
Check them out here.
Here's hoping that our dusty suitcases will see the light of day soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.