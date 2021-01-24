FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 3 a.m. for areas of northwest Missouri and extreme northeast Kansas until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. for counties along U.S. Highway 36 until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.
As of now, the metro is not included in any type of advisory but travelers in that area should be aware of possible travel delays due to rain and possibly a few slippery areas, especially in areas north of the river.
Rain will fall overnight as temperatures in the metro remain above freezing.
A wintry mix will be likely by the afternoon hours in the metro with only minor accumulations expected.
Travel over northern Missouri is not recommended with the potential for heavy snow in counties close to the Iowa state line.
