FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We’ve got a big weekend coming up here in Kansas City.
The Chiefs host the Colts in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game, and no one wants weather to be a factor. But it will.
It’s either just cold or worse, it could be cold and wet with rain and snow.
What a change, and the change that takes us toward a cold Arrowhead is happened Tuesday night.
A cold front north of Kansas City on the Iowa/Nebraska border chugged through Kansas City early Wednesday. Behind the front, the air is colder and the wind has a bite. That’s step one.
What’s step two?
A storm that was off the west coast Tuesday afternoon. A satellite picture of the storm shows a well-developed upper level low pressure area.
The little puffs of clouds just below the “L” over the ocean tells us this is a strong storm. There is a lot of rising air within the storm and probably rough seas on the ocean.
Let’s move to step three.
While the main storm moves toward the pacific northwest, a piece of energy will be ejected into the desert southwest. See the “L” between Phoenix and Los Angeles?
The white lines near the low are height contours. These lines paint a picture of the thickness of the atmosphere at roughly 20,000 to 30,000 feet off the surface.
Sometimes lower heights can be "U" shaped liked the contours near Las Vegas and Phoenix. This feature tells us there is cooler air and perhaps some moisture closer to the low pressure area. That’s the case here as we see rain developing across the mountains of Mexico Thursday evening.
It’s time for step four which brings the storm into the southern plains Friday and Friday night.
An area of rain stretches from El Paso, Texas all the way to Tulsa, OK. As the moisture moves into colder air over Kansas and Missouri, there is a chance the rain mixes with or changes over to snow Friday night and Saturday morning. But will it?
Let’s move on to step five.
This won’t be a strong storm. It’s more like an elongated low-pressure area. That’s why I’ve drawn in the dashed line to show you how this storm stretches out.
If it were stronger there would be a nice concentric circle around the “L."
Instead, this upper level trough is positively tilted, see how the "U" shape stretches from Mexico to Kansas City. That means it’s a relatively weak storm and will likely move quickly.
Also notice the real cold air, the air you want for snow, is closer to Great Lakes and over the Rockies. That makes forecasting this storm a challenge. Here are some of the issues that near clarified before this weekend.
- How fast will the storm move and will it end up farther north or south? This will greatly impact the types and amounts of precipitation and could have an effect on the temperatures Saturday.
- How much cold air will the storm bring with it? Will it bring any or will we have to rely on colder air from the north being drawn into the system? How cold will it be when it starts raining Friday? Will it change over to snow Friday afternoon? Will it change over at all? This will determine if there is any snow accumulation.
- Rain, sleet or snow or a mixture of all three? It all depends on the temperature, and the speed and direction of the storm. Rain quickly changing to snow Friday night could result in a few inches of snow. Snow and sleet mixed would lead to less snow accumulation and of course there is a chance it just rains and the temperature hovers right around freezing. At this point any scenario is possible.
So, there are a lot of uncertainties as we head toward the weekend, but one thing is certain. Weather, one way or another, will play a role in this weekend’s playoff game.
