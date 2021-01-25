It's a rainy Monday, but we shouldn't see that wintry mix and snow until late this afternoon into the evening.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day, with cold rain this morning in the Kansas City metro that will turn to a wintry mix and snow by this afternoon and evening.

wx 1.jpg

Heavy rain will taper for Kansas City until mid-morning, and then pick back up this afternoon as light winter mix through tonight for the city.

wx 2.jpg

Winter Storm Warnings are posted for areas across northwest Missouri/northeast Kansas where the heavy snow will fall tonight.

wx 3.jpg

The bulk of today, roads will remain wet for the Kansas City area, with isolated slick travel expected by 10 p.m. into our Tuesday morning drive.

wx 4.jpg

Travel is not advised Monday north of Highway 36 today or tonight, where the heaviest snowfall is expected. 

wx 5.jpg

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.