FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day, with cold rain this morning in the Kansas City metro that will turn to a wintry mix and snow by this afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain will taper for Kansas City until mid-morning, and then pick back up this afternoon as light winter mix through tonight for the city.
Winter Storm Warnings are posted for areas across northwest Missouri/northeast Kansas where the heavy snow will fall tonight.
The bulk of today, roads will remain wet for the Kansas City area, with isolated slick travel expected by 10 p.m. into our Tuesday morning drive.
Travel is not advised Monday north of Highway 36 today or tonight, where the heaviest snowfall is expected.
