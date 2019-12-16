FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Kansas City until 6 p.m. Monday.
New snow is expected Monday and, for some, it could be an additional 2 inches on top of what is already already have on the ground.
Multiple school districts in the Kansas City area called off classes Monday. Click here for the latest list.
In addition, the light snow is possible into the evening drive, so it could be a challenge getting to work and also getting home tonight.
High temperatures will linger in the 20s.
The clearing has been very spotty from street to street. Some of the residential roads are waiting for the plow to come through, but crews have now hit some of the busier side roads. Even the places that are cleared are still mostly snow packed. Click here for snow removal route maps for your neighborhood.
"We will be in the deep freeze, again, with temperatures on Tuesday morning in the teens. The sunshine is back along with dry skies the rest of the work week," Little says.
