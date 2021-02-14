DMA Forecast Snow Accumulation IBM GRAF2.png

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Snow continues to fall on the metro area creating lower visibility and some issues on the interstates and highways. Expect snowfall to continue for most of the morning into the afternoon hours with most of the metro picking up 1 to 3 inches of snow. An additional round will pass through tomorrow morning, bringing another inch or 2. Heavier snow amounts should stay to the south of the metro.

hourly temps.png

Cold temperatures are another storyline we are monitoring. The high temperature today is only 2°F with windchills in the -15 to -20 range. Colder air is expected tonight into tomorrow morning and Monday into Tuesday morning where we could break low temperature records.

Forecast Low vs Record and Normal.png

Buckle up KC - it will be a rough couple of days, but if we can make it past Tuesday, temperatures are on the rise and right now, it looks like we could see near 40° by the weekend.

