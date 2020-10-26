We're tracking rain, sleet, and snow as it continues to move through our area. Another wave of mixed precipitation is likely through the early afternoon. Visibility is also an issue in many spots where the heavier bands of snow are set up reducing visibility down near one mile.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter storm advisory has been posted through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

122232692_699352527453503_280751384905446788_o.png

A Winter mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected off and on the bulk of Monday.

Another wave of mixed precipitation is likely through the early afternoon.

122217015_699352640786825_7998915428076893181_o.jpg

Many treated roads will remain wet with some isolated slick spots possible through the evening.

122466600_699352594120163_1498140340065109971_o.png

Snow totals of 1" to 3" are expected with most of the accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces.

