FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter storm advisory has been posted through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A Winter mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected off and on the bulk of Monday.
Another wave of mixed precipitation is likely through the early afternoon.
Many treated roads will remain wet with some isolated slick spots possible through the evening.
Snow totals of 1" to 3" are expected with most of the accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces.
