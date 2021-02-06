FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day. There is a winter weather advisory in effect for the entire viewing area from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday.
Widespread snow is expected to arrive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. leaving behind 2-3 inches of snow for most of the metro. Areas of northwest Missouri could see a little more, in the area of 4-5 inches.
An east wind will kick along at 7-11 miles per hour and at times with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. The wind combined with blowing snow could make for reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions.
The snow should wrap up around dinner time Saturday night and then the cold air arrives, dropping us down to an overnight low near 5 degrees with wind chills below zero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.