KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been five days since Kansas City was above freezing. We will likely stay below that 32-degree mark for at least another week.

A cold snap that lasts for over a week is not unusual to the area. In fact, December 30, 1978 was the start of a record breaking 13 days of high temperatures below 20 degrees. So far we’ve only had three afternoons where the high temperature stayed below 20 degrees. But the coldest air of the season is still on the way.

This weekend temperatures will likely drop below zero for morning lows while the afternoon high struggles to get above 10 degrees.

If we drop below -4 degrees Sunday morning we could break the record low for that day and this could happen again Monday.

The Storm Track 5 weather team is forecasting a low of -7 degrees Sunday morning with -8 degrees by Monday morning. The graphic below will show you a comparison to what we are expecting and the records for the weekend and start of next week.

As temperatures drop several degrees below zero add in a 10 mph wind and you've got dangerous wind chills. At a wind chill of -20 degrees frostbite could happen in 30 minutes.