KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Kansas Citians woke up to some fresh snowfall this morning. Here's what you need to know about your local weather as you go about your day.
An inch or two of new snow fell for most in our area this morning. It was wrapping up mid-morning, with lingering light snow into central Missouri.
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures will hold all day, with highs only in the 20s today. The sunshine and mild air will return by Thursday, though!
One spring-like day is expected on Friday ahead of our next storm system that could bring washout rainfall on Saturday.
