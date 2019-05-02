KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The latest round of storms and showers has left a neighborhood of houses in Waldo with basements full of sewage, as the city tries to intervene.
Doppler radar estimated rainfall totals starting from Sunday show some areas received over 4 inches of rain! And it just keeps coming down. At least this weekend is looking drier! #kswx #mowx #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/JRSCLPlxV3— Alena Lee (@AlenaKCTV5) May 2, 2019
People near West 83rd and Jarboe streets are used to the headaches that come with the rainfall, but that doesn't make it any easier to cope with the constant sewage backup issue.
StormTrack5 Metorologist Alena Lee talked with some locals and gives us an outlook on how long this wet weather might stick around:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.