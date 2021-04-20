Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day! An April snow is expected for the morning hours in Kansas City. Snow will fall for the heart of the morning drive before slowing up before noon. I'm still expecting 1 to 3 inches in and around Kansas City with most accumulating snow on grass and elevated surfaces. Roads should stay at or just above freezing, so I'm not expecting any huge travel issues. With that said, we can't rule out some slush between the lanes and an isolated slick spot or two especially on bridges/overpasses, on/off ramps and the shoulder areas of the metro interstates. This afternoon, the system will pull away to the east of Kansas City and our temperatures should jump into the low-40s. We can't rule out a cold rain shower or two during the afternoon hours. Skies begin to clear later today which will help usher in some of the coldest temperatures we'll see this week, as overnight lows set their sights on the 20s. If you covered your plants last night, you can keep them covered again overnight and keep the potted plants indoors for another couple of nights.
