KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Colder air continues to flow in across the area Friday while a trough digs south along the California coastline.
This will be the main focus for our next weather maker.
The timing, track and intensity of this storm system will be key players in what kind of precipitation we get and when.
The way things look we could start out with scattered light rain or patchy drizzle through the day on Sunday.
This will not be a huge impact for the Chiefs game against the Bills. By the time the game wraps up, this system will be strengthening, which will lead to increasing rain chances late Sunday into the overnight hours.
Keep in mind as we head through the weekend, we will be under a southerly flow, which will lead to temperatures likely staying above freezing through Sunday evening.
Once the colder air arrives that’s when we’ll see a transition from the liquid precipitation into the frozen kind.
Rain will arrive first and could become widespread during the morning commute on Monday.
As this rain taps into colder air by midday that’s when the transition will begin to a cold rain into a freezing rain or sleet event, then after that we could see a full transition into snow by the early afternoon on Monday.
While the million dollar question is, “How much snow will I get?” It’s just a tad too early to be confident in specifics. The two medium range models that we rely on are showing two different stories. It’s more likely we’ll see something in between.
If we get freezing rain/sleet that will cut into snow totals.
