PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: At 10:02 p.m., @NWSKansasCity posted a tweet stating that the weather radio transmitter in KC was back on the air.
They said, "KID-77 seems to be back on the air for now, but it's still a good idea to have multiple methods of warning reception tonight."
On Saturday evening, the local National Weather Service office let the public know that they should find an alternate way to get weather alerts tonight due to the local weather radio transmitter being down.
Of course, residents should always have multiple ways to get alerts but the possibility of severe storms in the KC metro tonight makes it especially important that people do so.
@KWSKansasCity posted on Twitter at 8:42 p.m. and said:
"The weather radio transmitter in KC (KID-77) is currently off the air.
We are working to resolve it with the service company technicians.
Please find alternate methods to get warnings as storms move into the area later tonight."
They included a graphic showing other ways people can get weather alerts outside of a NOAA Weather Radio. That included:
- Local TV and radio stations
- KCTV5 News will be monitoring the storms all night and will let you know via on-air methods of important warnings and watches.
- Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and weather apps
- You can download the KCTV5 News app via the Apple App Store or Google Play and turn on notifications -- including the weather category -- to receive push alerts on your phone about weather in your neighborhood.
- If you are using either of these methods, make sure that you take your phone off silent so you can hear if a warning is issued. This also generally applies to "do not disturb" mode.
- Outdoor sirens
- The sirens should not be your primary way to get alerted about severe weather due to the fact they cannot always be heard indoors, etc.
- Internet sites (e.g. weather.gov and mobile.weather.gov)
- From friends, family and coworkers
Stay with KCTV5 News tonight and in the morning for the latest as these expected storms affect our area.
