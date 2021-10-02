Quiet weather returns for the second half of the weekend.
As clouds clear to reveal more sunshine temperatures should be able to warm into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.
By the start of the new workweek we can continue with these quiet conditions, but there could be some changes already from Wednesday into Thursday. As of Saturday night, confidence is still low as to whether or not this chance will stick.
An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will cut itself off from the jet stream by Tuesday and slowly drift north by the middle of the week. The position of this cutoff low will determine if we will see rain return to the area or if we stay dry. Two of the long range models that we use are telling different stories. The first scenario depicts the low nudging farther west. This would lead to higher chances of rain and cooler temperatures.
The second scenario, a farther eastward track, would lead to drier conditions and slightly above normal temperatures. If we do get any rain, it would be very light.
The models do favor a ridge building in Friday through next weekend. This will allow temperatures to warm into the 80s by next Saturday.
The average high temperature in Kansas City between October 8th through the 12th is around 70 degrees. According to the Climate Prediction Center, it appears that above normal temperatures are still favored through that time frame for the eastern half of the United States. It looks like summer is still trying to hang on by a thread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.