FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Storm Track 5 meteorologists are tracking the chances for light rain, storms and the risk for severe weather east of Kansas City on Tuesday night.
The latest update from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has eastern half of the KCTV5 News viewing area under the risk for damaging storms.
"These will not be widespread, but any storms that do develop east of Kansas City could be strong," Storm Track 5 meteorologist Erin Little said.
Damaging wind and large hail are possible along isolated tornadoes.
A wind advisory will be issued at 9 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. Wind gusts near 50 mph will be possible.
"The metro should see passing storms between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. followed by the eastern parts of our area dealing with the more mature storms from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. These storms will be cooking along at 50 mph," Storm Track 5 meteorologist Gary Amble said.
Wednesday, we are dry. On Thanksgiving Day, Little is tracking light winter mix in the morning to all cold rain into the afternoon and evening.
