KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cass and Jackson Counties in Missouri until 8:45 p.m.
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Lafayette and Johnson Counties in Missouri until 9 p.m.
At 8:34 p.m., a tornado producing storm was located near Odessa, moving east at 50 mph.
This is a radar confirmed tornado.
Impacts include: Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
Take cover now if you are in the warned area.
Turn to KCTV5 News for updates.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Kansas City metro, as well as some counties in eastern Kansas and much of northern Missouri, for Friday night.
The watch covers 5 counties in Kansas, including Johnson and Leavenworth, and 27 counties in Missouri, from the Jackson, Platte and Clay on the west side of the state to Marion and Ralls counties on the eastern border.
In addition to the threat of tornadoes, the NWS says isolated pockets of up to ping pong ball sized hail are possible, along with scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph.
The watch is scheduled to run until 12 a.m.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Kansas City metro area as well and will be in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.
The warning includes Wyandotte, Leavenworth, and Johnson Counties in Kansas and Clay, Platte, and Jackson Counties in Missouri.
As part of this warning, the National Weather Service is asking people to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to immediately move to higher ground. Remember: "Turn around, don't drown."
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property, according to the warning.
Stay with KCTV5 News and the StormTrack5 team for updates as the storm progresses, and download the StormTrack5 weather app to get the latest forecast for your location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.