KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With much of the Kansas City area in a deep freeze and negative low temperatures forecasted for much of the week, there are ways to prepare for the worst.

If you are shivering, slurring your speech, confused or tired, you could be experiencing signs of hypothermia. If your temperature drops to 95 degrees with those symptoms, get medical attention immediately.

Dress for the cold Wear layers of loose-fitting and lightweight clothing. Trapped air between the layers will insulate you.

If doing strenuous outdoor activities, avoid wearing cotton. Once wet, cotton takes a long time to dry and will sap your heat. Use synthetic fabrics that wick moisture from your skin and dry quickly.

Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent, and hooded.

Wear a hat, because 40%of your body heat can be lost from your head.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

How to keep your phone functioning well in frigid temperatures Smartphones can’t withstand the extreme cold and, since that snowball fight technically didn’t happen if you don’t Tweet, Instagram or Facebook it, let’s talk how to keep your phone from freezing.

Staying safe in your car Keep a winter emergency kit on hand. That includes an ice scraper, extra blankets and gloves. Also keep sand or kitty litter in your trunk since it can help with traction in snow or ice.

Fill 'er up. Keep at least half a tank of gasoline in your vehicle at all times.

If you get stranded. The Red Cross says stay in your car and wait for help. If you try and walk, it's easy to become disoriented in tough conditions. Run the engine for about 10 minutes each hour to keep it warm. But be sure to keep the exhaust pipe clear to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Leave the dome light on. This will help people find you if search and rescue teams are out.

Keep moving. Doing some light stretches and changing positions in your car can help with circulation and may even help prevent frostbite.

Protecting your home Be careful with space heaters. Only use one that's certified by an independent testing laboratory, and always unplug it when it's not being used. Be sure to keep space heaters away from furniture, draperies, bedding or other items that could ignite -- this is a common cause of winter house fires. Check your carbon monoxide and smoke detector. Carbon monoxide poisoning from a malfunctioning heating system can be deadly. Make sure snow isn't blocking the vent to your clothes dryer as that can cause carbon monoxide to back up into the house.

Keep the thermostat steady. It's tempting to turn the heat down at night to save money, but keeping temperatures consistent during an extreme cold snap can prevent pipes from freezing.

Let the faucet drip. Allowing a trickle of cold water to drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes can also help prevent them from freezing.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors. This will increase the circulation of warm air around pipes to help keep them from freezing.

This will increase the circulation of warm air around pipes to help keep them from freezing. Spot a frozen pipe. If you turn on a faucet and the water only trickles, that could be a sign of plumbing issues. Keep the faucet on and as the water begins to flow, that will help ice inside the pipe to melt. The Red Cross says you can also heat a section of pipes using an electric heating pad, or by wrapping them in towels soaked in hot water. But never use a propane heater or open flame.

Check your insulation. Seal gaps around windows and doors, and consider extra insulation for attics and other unheated spaces.

Don't forget your pets During this cold snap, make sure to keep a close eye on your pet! Just because they have fur, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re protected. They can get hypothermia, frostbite, and even freeze to death in single digit temperatures. If brining your pet inside isn’t an option, make sure they have shelter outside. A doghouse and some straw could be the difference between life and death. The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City can provide those if needed. Their number is 816-353-0940. PRCKC is also asking people to call them if they see any animals left outdoors without proper protection.