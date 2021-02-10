The drop in temperature we are seeing this week could create potentially dangerous conditions for those spending time outdoors. KCTV5’s Carolina Cruz is has what to look out for to stay safe out in the cold.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With much of the Kansas City area in a deep freeze and negative low temperatures forecasted for much of the week, there are ways to prepare for the worst.

If you are shivering, slurring your speech, confused or tired, you could be experiencing signs of hypothermia.  If your temperature drops to 95 degrees with those symptoms, get medical attention immediately. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.