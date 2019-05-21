KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The StormTrack5 Weather Center will be closely monitoring any strong storms that move into our area until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
All modes of severe weather are possible, StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says.
The greatest concern is flash flooding, additional trees uprooting, damaging winds with an isolated tornado possible, too.
"The main system will pull through our area mid-morning through mid-afternoon, but additional isolated storms will be worth monitoring late afternoon as well along I-35 and points west through sunset tonight," Little said.
We will get a bit of a breather Wednesday during the day before the next round develops late evening.
