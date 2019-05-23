JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While emergency officials are still assessing the damage, people from all over the country are asking how they can help Jefferson City.
KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers found one group from the Kansas City area who rolled up their sleeves and got to work instead of asking how they could help.
It’s difficult to even get in and out of the disaster zone in Jefferson City. People there don’t have water or electricity yet to help them work, but help is starting to arrive.
As hundreds are going through their homes and towing away their demolished cars, volunteers are making sure they at least have something to drink.
Taking it to the Streets is often one of the first forms of aid that comes to areas affected by disaster. They're based in Greenwood, Missouri, but travel all over the region.
Scott Lamaster runs the organization, which brings families snacks and drinks. Their trailer also has a bathroom on board, but he said the most important thing they bring is hope.
“Total devastation in a lot of areas,” said Lamaster. “Probably the biggest tornado in the state since Joplin.”
“We'll show the nation that we are strong and that the people of Missouri will come together and be a blessing to them,” he said.
Taking it to the Streets is also bringing meals to emergency workers in the disaster zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.