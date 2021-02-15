FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with record-setting and dangerous cold for your Monday.

Temperatures will begin the day around -8 with wind chill readings near -30. Kansas City will barely make it to an afternoon temperature of 0 today.

Monday will likely be the coldest day in over 30 years for Kansas City. It has not been this cold during the day for the metro since December 1989 with a high temperature forecast of 0. We have 24 more hours to go with this dangerous cold through Tuesday morning.

"We are also tracking a 50% chance for additional light snowfall and slick roadways. We will continue to stay in the dangerous category with temperatures and wind chills again Tuesday," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.

Another wave of light snow is expected on Wednesday as well.

On Sunday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to wind chill warnings and the stress that is being put on utility and natural gas providers.

Due to wind chill temperatures being below zero for more than a week, natural gas providers have been put under stress due to increased demand.

“As the extreme cold temperatures continue to affect the region, we are urging Kansans to conserve energy in order to help ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity and keep their own personal costs down,” Governor Kelly said. "Because of the sub-zero temperatures which causes an increased energy demand and natural gas supply constraints, utilities are currently experiencing wholesale natural gas prices anywhere from 10 to 100 times higher than normal," a release from the governor's office said. "Those costs will eventually flow through to consumers, and increase monthly natural gas and electric bills."