FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Summer is on the way, in more ways than one. Yes, the summer solstice occurs at 10:54 Friday morning, but it’s going to feel like summer too. We might have our first 90-degree day of the year during the first official weekend of summer.
The graphic below shows the upper level weekend weather set up. It’s not a typical summertime “heat wave” pattern, but it does include a couple of ingredients that should produce summertime heat and humidity here in Kansas City and surrounding areas.
An area of high pressure strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico combined with an area of high pressure aloft will help to create a heat pump effect over the central and southern plains. South winds will tap into some warm and humid air and most of the central and southern plains will experience highs in the 90s and heat indices above 95-degrees.
It appears Kansas City will be very close to 90-degrees this weekend. It’s been a long time since we’ve waited until late June to experience our first 90-degree day of the year. We typically experience our first 90-degree day of the year in late May.
Since we haven’t experienced a lot of heat this year, here’s a reminder of the adverse effects of heat and humidity on your body especially when vigorously working or exercising outside in 90-degree heat. You’ve probably heard it or read it before, but below is a graphic from Climate Central that shows you why it’s so important to drink lots of water and take a lot of breaks when the heat is on.
Average daytime high temperatures are rising into the mid and upper 80s over the next two weeks. We will reach our average hottest temperatures of the year in mid-July.
Up until now, June’s temperatures are near average. But as we head toward the 4th of July, there are signs that we will experience slightly above normal temperatures for the rest of June and the start of July. Here is the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for the next 8 to 14 days.
It looks like most of the country will experience near or above average summertime heat. The pacific northwest is the exception. This may be a sign that wetter days are setting up for areas out west that are starting to see or have seen drought-like conditions.
As for Kansas City, near average temperatures are favored. In other words, typical summertime heat is headed for Kansas City as summer gets underway this weekend.
