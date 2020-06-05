KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Overnight thunderstorms with high winds and lightning took down parts of trees and led to power outages around the Kansas City metro early Friday morning.
Damage could be seen on both sides of the state line, with limbs blocking roadways and falling into homes.
Police in Kansas City say a two-vehicle crash in the area of 85th and Holmes was due to an outage that took out streetlights and signals, lowering visibility. Two people were injured in the crash and taking to local hospitals for treatment.
As of 6:20 a.m., Evergy was reporting more than 16,000 customers in the Kansas City metro without power.
According to Storm Track 5 meteorologist Erin Little, the early morning storms will give way to hot and humid conditions Friday afternoon, with a high near 93.
