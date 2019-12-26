FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The day after near record warmth on Christmas in Kansas City, the weather is a bit frightful.
A cold front brought an eerie fog bank and colder air to the metro Thursday morning.
Most of the day, colder air filtered its way into northern Missouri and Kansas.
Thursday is about 25 degrees colder than Christmas thanks to the cold front.
We didn’t get any rain or snow with the seasonably strong front, just fog and mist. That means it’s been more than 11 days since we’ve seen rain or snow. But that will change this weekend. We could see both, rain and snow.
The next storm due to impact our weather is off the California coast today.
Above is a snapshot of the storm taken from radar and satellite composite images. The storm was prompting Winter Storm Warnings in parts of California and is bringing a nearly all day rain to typically sunny southern California. The storm is headed for the upper Missouri River valley this weekend. It’s expected to bring widespread rain to the central and southern plains while it dumps up to a foot of snow on parts of the northern plains.
What does that mean for Kansas City and surrounding areas? It means something unusual could happen this weekend -- thunder in December.
We don’t often have thunderstorms in Kansas City in December but the setup is ripe for potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. The track of the storm will bring abundant moisture into the plains states from the Gulf of Mexico. How do we know this? We look at something called, "precipitable water."
What’s that? It’s the amount of water that could fall over one area if all the water fell as rain. On Saturday, the precipitable water value is near a record high for late December and it leads us to believe that we could see an inch of rain or even two inches of rain.
And if you look at the graphic below I’m not just talking about an inch or two of rain over an isolated area. This weekend’s storm could bring widespread heavy rain for December.
We could even hear thunder this weekend. The map below is a computer model depiction of what radar and satellite could look like Saturday evening. The yellow shaded areas on the map below indicate areas where the air may be a bit more unstable. We are not expecting severe thunderstorms but these pockets of instability could mean heavy downpours and dangerous lightning for some.
Colder air will be wrapping counter-clockwise around the storm. This is why you see snow to the north and west of the low from Colorado and Wyoming to Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.
The storm is forecast to move into the Great Lakes on Sunday. The storm will bring colder air into Missouri and Kansas on Sunday.
Afternoon temperatures will fall into the 30s during the Chiefs game. We might just have enough moisture left over for some snow showers to form during the Chiefs game. But if it does snow, at this point, it doesn’t look like a lot of accumulation. But a foot of snow could fall over the northern plains, including the Dakotas, Saturday into Saturday night, ending Sunday morning.
That much snow makes this a powerful storm. An even frightful storm for travelers headed home to the northern plains. And to think it comes just days after near record warmth. Let’s hope this wild December weather ride doesn’t carry over into the new year.
