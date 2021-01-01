KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many are waking up Friday morning to a good coating of ice already on the ground with a winter mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continuing the next several hours.
As of 8 a.m., there are over 11,000 people affected by power outages, according to Energy. There are 165 active outages.
You can see here most of them are on the east side of the metro.
By mid-morning, the Kansas City metro will transition to all snow, and it could be heavy at times.
A widespread 3-6 inches of snow is expected with up to 1/2 inch of ice south and east across the area.
Both travel issues and power outages are a significant concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.