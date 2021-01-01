KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many are waking up Friday morning to a good coating of ice already on the ground with a winter mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow continuing the next several hours.
"We are now in the next phase of this winter storm with all snow now expected the rest of the day," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.
A widespread 3-6 inches of snow is expected with up to 1/2 inch of ice south and east across the area. The newest updates of Forecast Track lean to the heavier end of that range for most of the area.
Both snow and ice packed roads are expected all day in addition to additional concerns with power outages.
As of 8 a.m., there are over 11,000 people affected by power outages, according to Energy. There are 165 active outages.
