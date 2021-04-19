You can expect mostly sunny skies today with a noticeable difference in high temperatures this afternoon depending on what area of town you live. Northern areas will struggle to get to the upper 40s/lower 50s while areas to the south could see middle 60s this afternoon. This is thanks to a c…

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Expect quiet weather today. It's appropriate for what is heading our way for tomorrow.

It's a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You can expect mostly sunny skies today with a noticeable difference in high temperatures this afternoon depending on what area of town you live. Northern areas will struggle to get to the upper 40s/lower 50s while areas to the south could see middle 60s this afternoon. This is thanks to a cold from that will overtake the entire area by this evening and everyone's temperatures will plunge towards the lower 30s overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued beginning at 10 p.m. tonight and lasting until 10 a.m. tomorrow as 1-3 inches of snow is expected to fall Tuesday morning.

We should see mostly sunny skies Monday morning with clouds moving in later this afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures could see a 20+ degree disparity this afternoon from the north side of town to the south side as colder air approaches.

Areas north of town will struggle out of the upper 40s and lower 50s while southern communities could be in the middle 60s.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and last until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

"I still think we see 1-2 inches of snow in the metro, with accumulating snow showing up on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces. The roads should be warm enough to prevent huge issues, but we could still see a slick spot or two on bridges/overpasses, shoulder areas and on/off ramps," Storm Track 5's Bill Hurrelbrink said.

Any snow that sticks will be short lived as temperatures warm into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Freeze watch is issued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as upper 20s are expected.

Wednesday and Thursday should see 50s, and we're back into the 60s by Friday.

"There looks to be a decent chance of rain on Thursday into Friday and temperatures will be warm enough, it will be just liquid rain, no winter precipitation to deal with," Hurrelbrink said.

