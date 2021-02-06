PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Parkville shoppers delighted in the light snow early Saturday afternoon, doing their part to keep it local.
The snow picked up quickly by mid-afternoon, transforming statues of Mark Twain and Bill Grigsby into white silhouettes of themselves.
Grigsby was still sporting a Santa mask, which seemed fitting, because the snow made it feel a bit like Christmas.
“I really think it’s beautiful,” said Bennet Stouffer.
“I think we’re overdue,” said Alex Fiorella.
“I’m excited. I want snow. I have three kids, so they are excited to play in it,” exclaimed Jessi Corriston.
“I like it. I enjoy it. As long as I can get home before it’s a foot deep, I’m good with it,” opined Suzanne Zimmerman.
“If I really need to go somewhere, it can be annoying but I certainly love being out in it,” Stouffer clarified.
“I think a light snow like this is really nice for the atmosphere,” Fiorella concluded.
Some shops carried handmade Chiefs shirts, hats, and jewelry. The snowfall didn’t seem to be impacting sales. A woman selling red and gold earrings at a pop-up shop said business was just as brisk as when she had a pop-up at the same store on a clear day in December.
Roads were snow covered ever so briefly before plows made quick work of clearing them. Locals bragged about the quality of snow removal in Parkville. In route to Parkville from KCTV5 in Fairway, people were driving slowly and carefully on the highways.
The snow stopped falling in Parkville soon after 3 p.m. and businesses got to shoveling and salting.
In the interim there were some slick walking spots at the edge of the road.
