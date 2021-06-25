Slight risk for severe storms Friday afternoon through overnight

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Flooding will be the prime concern over the next 24 hours, but that’s not the only threat to the Kansas City area.
The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk for severe storms Friday afternoon through the overnight hours with the primary threat coming in the form of high winds and large hail.
The threat for that to happen is 15-percent while an isolated tornado threat runs at 2 percent.
"The storms will fire up any time after 3 p.m. followed by additional storms pounding our area through midnight. Overnight storms are possible with more expected on Saturday," Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Gary Amble says.
The rainfall totals will be impressive with some areas seeing an additional 2 ½ inches over the next 24 hours.
Stay tuned to KCTV5 for updates on the heavy rain coming this afternoon and evening.
