KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Tornado Warning that was issued for counties in the Kansas City metro area has been allowed to expire.
The first Tornado Warning was issued for southeastern Johnson County in Kansas and Cass and Jackson Counties in Missouri at 7:45 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes was spotted over Grandview.
It was then extended both in time and area, ultimately including Cass and Jackson Counties until 8:45 p.m., and Lafayette and Johnson Counties in Missouri until 9 p.m.
The warning was initially issued for radar-indicated rotation, but by 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service was calling it a “radar indicated tornado.”
That Tornado Warning was allowed to expire.
Tornado Watch still in affect for areas
Shortly after the Tornado Warning was cancelled, the NWS canceled a Tornado Watch for part of the KC metro area.
The Tornado Watch is still in effect for Linn and Miami Counties in Kansas until midnight.
It is in effect for 18 counties in Missouri, including Pettis, Randolph, and Bates.
Flash Flood Warning remains in effect
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Kansas City metro area as well and will be in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.
The warning includes Wyandotte, Leavenworth, and Johnson Counties in Kansas and Clay, Platte, and Jackson Counties in Missouri.
As part of this warning, the National Weather Service is asking people to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to immediately move to higher ground. Remember: "Turn around, don't drown."
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property, according to the warning.
Stay with KCTV5 News and the StormTrack5 team for updates as the storm progresses, and download the StormTrack5 weather app to get the latest forecast for your location.
