Tracking a 70% for scattered showers and storms to begin your Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible with highs in the lower 80s today.

OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- Significant flash flooding has been reported from Lawrence to Ottawa on Thursday morning.

1.png

Estimated rainfall totals range from 7-9 inches have fallen the last 12 hours.

2.png

For the Kansas City metro, light bands of rain may continue to brush the west side of the city through noon before the radar quiets down.

3.png

An isolated storm will be possible Tuesday evening with another significant round of rain expected to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning.

