OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- Significant flash flooding has been reported from Lawrence to Ottawa on Thursday morning.
Flooding in Ottawa on Highway 68. Crews are about to close the flood gates for the third time this year. City crews say they didn’t expect this. 8 inches fell last night! pic.twitter.com/xT0rAkF8E3— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) August 1, 2019
Estimated rainfall totals range from 7-9 inches have fallen the last 12 hours.
For the Kansas City metro, light bands of rain may continue to brush the west side of the city through noon before the radar quiets down.
An isolated storm will be possible Tuesday evening with another significant round of rain expected to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.