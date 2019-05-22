FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Severe weather hit the KCTV5 viewing area with multiple tornado warnings.
Tornado warnings were issued for Northeastern Saline County in central Missouri until 7:45 p.m., South Central Chariton County and Central Saline County in Missouri until 8 p.m., Southeastern Henry and East Central Bates Counties in Missouri until 8:15 p.m., Southeastern Chariton, Northwestern Howard and East central Saline Counties in Missouri until 8:30 p.m.
There were also multiple severe thunder storms warnings for many counties in the KCTV5 viewing area. Currently there is a severe thunderstorm warning in Northeastern Pettis, Southern Howard, Southeastern Saline and Cooper Counties in Missouri until 9:30 p.m.
There is also a flash flood warning for Linn, Southeastern Cass, Henry, Bates, Pettis and Southeastern Johnson Counties in Missouri until 2:15 a.m.
Wednesday is the eight-year anniversary of when destructive tornadoes hit Joplin, Missouri. Joplin’s tornado sirens went off Wednesday night and residents took cover.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
