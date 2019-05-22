KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The newest update from the Storm Prediction Center indicated that the southern third of KCTV5 News viewing area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather later today.
All modes of severe weather will be possible with highlighted potential for tornadoes across the southern third of the area.
Anywhere with the red shading has the potential for tornadic storms Wednesday, including part of the Kansas City metro.
Timeline for storms are between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the best window between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
"We will have to take it one day at time at this point. Our severe weather risk looks to linger for rest of the weekend and into the weekend as well," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says.
