FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Skies will be partly cloudy through the early evening hours while a light but steady southerly wind blows in another evening full of humidity.
That fuel will feed into potential storms over Northern Missouri and Northeast Kansas by the late afternoon hours with a short window of severe potential between about 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. this evening.
All forms of severe weather are possible but large hail at 30 percent appears to be the primary threat. Percentage wise damaging winds are looking to be about 15 percent while the tornado threat is much lower at 5 percent.
The isolated storms early will cluster up closer to sunset which will shift the threat from severe to a flooding concern through the overnight hours.
The Kansas City metro will have another quiet evening followed by storms arriving after sunset through much of the overnight hours. Rain chances will be close to 40 percent.
The low temperature by Wednesday morning will fall into the upper 60’s.
