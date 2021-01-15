A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted until 6 p.m. Scattered snow showers will continue to spread across our area this morning as northwest winds increase between 20-30 mph with gusts up near 50 mph at times.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Snow showers will continue to spread south across the area on Friday.

weather 1.png

Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Alena Lee says we could see some brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow in a few spots during the rest of the morning. Otherwise, this system will pull away from us by the afternoon and evening.

weather 2.jpg

Most of the snow will be out of the metro by the time many head back home from work. Strong winds and low visibility have been a big concern along with some slick spots.

weather 3.png

Temperatures overnight into early Saturday will drop into the 20s and could cause some refreezing for untreated surfaces. Other than that, the weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures getting closer to normal for Chiefs game day.

weather 4.png

