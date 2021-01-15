FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Snow showers will continue to spread south across the area on Friday.
Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Alena Lee says we could see some brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow in a few spots during the rest of the morning. Otherwise, this system will pull away from us by the afternoon and evening.
Most of the snow will be out of the metro by the time many head back home from work. Strong winds and low visibility have been a big concern along with some slick spots.
Temperatures overnight into early Saturday will drop into the 20s and could cause some refreezing for untreated surfaces. Other than that, the weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures getting closer to normal for Chiefs game day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.