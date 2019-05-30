MOUND CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Flash floodwater poured into 32 apartments as families quickly got to higher ground in Mound City.
They were hit by heavy rain as other communities took cover from a tornado on Tuesday.
Very little was spared from the rising water. Many families lost nearly everything when their apartments filled with water.
In a matter of minutes Tenille Shields captured just how quickly flash flooding went from bad to dangerous at her apartment on Evans Circle not far from Davis Creek in Mound City, Missouri.
“It just kept building up, building up,” David Jackson said. “Just looked like a river coming down through here.”
“I’ve got a river out back,” Clara Stadalman said. “An hour later I called her and said, ‘I’ve got a lake out back.’”
“Before you know it, by 6:00 p.m., it was coming in the doors,” Jackson said.
That’s when Jackson and his wife decided it was time to get out.
“They had to carry my wife out on somebody’s back,” he said. “You couldn’t get your footing because of the water current.”
Water lines show several feet of water destroyed everything from furniture down to the floor in the Jackson’s apartment.
Dark, murky residue remains in Clara Stadalman’s bathroom, bedroom, living room, and kitchen from the flooding.
The water was up to her chest.
Clara lost sentimental heirlooms and the place she’s lived in for nine years no longer feels like home.
“My plans? My daughter is taking me home with her,” Stadalman said. “I’ll be moving to Indiana and not by a river!” she said with a laugh.
Dozens of volunteers have removed piles and piles of damaged belongings.
“Grateful,” Jackson said. “Very grateful, gosh almighty, I am.”
As for him and his wife, they are cleaning and hoping they can move back into their apartment in Mound City after renovations because they said it’s a great community.
Inside one family’s apartment, the water tipped over their refrigerator. It got so high it flowed up over their kitchen counters.
They didn’t have time to grab much of anything and made it out with the clothes they were wearing at the time.
Many families who lost their homes due to flooding in Mound City are staying with family, friends, or at the Red Cross Shelter at the Mound City Christian Church.
