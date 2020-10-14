KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City area will be under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m.
Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says warm and gusty winds over 30 mph are expected through sunset.
Controlled burns are not advised with rapid fire growth and fires that could quickly spread.
