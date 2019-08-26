KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Isolated storms Monday morning will likely ramp up to more widespread and severe storms this afternoon and tonight.
Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little expects a few storms until 3 p.m. Monday and is expected to intensify after 4 p.m.
The best window for the Kansas City Metro is between 5-8 p.m.
All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind, large hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes.
The current trends move storms out rapidly for the metro by 10 p.m.
